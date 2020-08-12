1/1
Diana Abramovich
1924 - 2020
Diana Abramovich

Aliquippa

Diana Abramovich, 95, a lifelong resident of Aliquippa passed away August 10, 2020.

She was born November 6, 1924, in Aliquippa and was the daughter of the late Katherine (Yanyanin) Grkovich and the stepdaughter of the late Peter Grkovich. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Albin Abramovich, Sr.; a brother and sister-in-law, Mitch and Sophie Trivanovich; a sister, Irene Radakovich; and a brother-in-law, Bronko Radulovich.

Diana was a member of St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Church for over 70 years. She was a member of the St. Elijah Circle of Serbian Sisters; a previous officer for both the SNF Roosevelt Lodge #127 and the CFU Lodge #423. She was honored by the Serbian National Federation as Person of the Year.

For 50 years, Diana was a faithful Democratic committee person for precinct #7 in Aliquippa. She also worked at the Croatian Club in Aliquippa for 25 years. However, her greatest joy was being with her husband and son.

Diana is survived by her cherished son, Albin "Sluggo" Abramovich, Jr.; a dear sister, Marty Radulovich; nieces and nephews, Karen and Dr. Timothy Kavic, Drs. Brian and Lori Radulovich, Kathy Trivanovich and Mitchell Trivanovich; and numerous great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and Kumovi.

Visitation will be Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. in the ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496. A service will follow at 1 p.m. in St. Elijah Church with Reverend Branislav Golic. Interment will follow at St. Elijah Serbian Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Church, 2200 Irwin Street, Aliquippa, PA 15001.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
11:30 - 12:30 PM
Mastrofrancesco F H
AUG
13
Service
01:00 PM
St. Elijah Church
Mastrofrancesco F H
2026 Mcminn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-375-0496
