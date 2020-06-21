Diana Carol Tusick
Ambridge
Diana Carol Tusick, 87, of Ambridge, died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Heritage Valley Sewickley.
Born April 10, 1933, in Ambridge, the daughter of the late Charles and Gertrude Johnavitz. Diana was an Ambridge High School graduate. She was very religious and a member of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church.
Diana loved her husband deeply, as well as her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed decorating for Christmas because it was something that made Joe happy, a tradition she continued even after he passed. Diana was an excellent cook and loved to bake. All of her family enjoyed her cooking, especially her stuffed cabbage, perogies, and nut roll. She was also very good at cleaning and loved a clean house.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph L. Tusick, and a daughter, Jolene Grubor.
Surviving are a son, Chase; a daughter, Lisa and her spouse, Judith A. Celli; a brother, Karl Johnavitz; two sisters, Toni Campbell and Norma Jean West; three grandchildren, Robin, Rachelle, and Marissa; several great-grandchildren; close friend and caregiver, Shirley Longwell; and many other family members.
Friends will be received Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in the CORLESS-MATTER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LLC, 1133 Church Street, Ambridge, www.corlessmatterfuneralhome.com, where a service will take place Wednesday at 10 a.m. Pastor Jill McGregor will be officiating.
Interment will follow at Economy Cemetery.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 21, 2020.