Diana J. DeLuca

Formerly of Rochester Township

Diana J. DeLuca, 79, of Palm Coast Florida, formerly of Rochester Township, passed away June 28, 2020, at her Florida home.

She was born February 2, 1941, in Point Pleasant W.Va., daughter of the late Guy S. and Ruth E. Ord Jackson. She was a retired security officer with the former Rochester Kaufmann's Department Store and a member of the Faith Community United Methodist Church, Rochester.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Felix A. DeLuca, Jr.; a daughter, Phyllis A. DeLuca, Rochester; a son, Phillip A. DeLuca and his girlfriend, Jennifer Schroeder, Rochester Twp.; three grandchildren, Brandon Boyd, Rochester, Anthony DeLuca, Huron, Ohio and Michael DeLuca and his wife, Stephanie, Imperial; one brother, C. Steve Jackson, and his companion, Donna of Palm Coast, Florida.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda DeLuca in 1964, and a sister-in-law, Kathy Jackson.

Friends will be received Friday, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester, with a service being held on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Entombment will take place at the Sylvania Hills Mausoleum.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 9, 2020.
