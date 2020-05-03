Home

Aliquippa

Diana M. Piocquidio, age 79, of Aliquippa, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital, from heart failure.

Born on April 29, 1941, in New Brighton, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Colonna and Claudia Vallecorsa Colonna.

Diana worked as a licensed insurance agent for 35 years, and was a member of St. Ferdinand Catholic Church in Cranberry Twp. She was famous for Diana's Italian Delights and her prize-winning nut rolls as a master baker. A talent with the needle, Diana also enjoyed quilting and making beautiful dolls. Above all, she was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother to her grand-dog, Bella. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by close friends and family.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her high school sweetheart of 58 years, William J. Piocquidio and her children, William Piocquidio and his wife, Michele, of Robinson Twp., Daniel Piocquidio of Cranberry Twp. and Lisa Piocquidio Johnson of Cranberry Twp.

In addition to her parents, Diana was preceded in death by her brother, Billy Colonna.

Viewing will be held on Sunday, May 3, 2020, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the BOYLAN-GLENN-KILDOO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SVCS., INC., 130 Wisconsin Ave, Cranberry Twp., PA 16066. Personal facial protection is required by the funeral home to attend the viewing.

Diana will be entombed at the Resurrection Catholic Cemetery and Mausoleum in Moon Twp.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 3, 2020
