DIANE MACKALL
1936 - 2020
Diane Mackall

Georgetown

Diane Mackall, devoted wife, mother, and grandmother passed peacefully at the home of her daughter, Kim, in Georgetown Pa., on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

Diane was born on December 29, 1936, in New Kensington, Pa., the daughter of the late William E. and Dorothy Edmonds Cromer.

She was preceded in death on April 19, 2020, by her husband, Kenneth Mackall, who she married on September 24, 1955. She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Jason Stroud, and her brother, Ronald Cromer.

Surviving are her daughters, Kim Bradich and her husband, Louie of Georgetown, Leslie Stroud and her husband, Brian of Chester, W.Va. and her son, Todd Mackall of Rochester, Pa.; her sisters, Kathleen Owen of Chester, and Eileen (Larry) Matchett of Arlington, Virginia; her grandchildren, Nathan (Paige) Beers, Nicole (Ray) Tate, Louie (Leiona) Bradich IV, Jesse (Alice) Stroud, Shane Stroud, and Kenneth Mackall. She also leaves ten great-grandchildren, Leah Emmerling, Cole and Ben Beers, Siara, AJ, and Louie Bradich V, Raegann and Hunter Tate, and Londyn and Cameron Stroud and many nieces and nephews.

Diane and her husband, Kenneth, who passed in April, will be laid to rest together at Mill Creek Hill Cemetery in Georgetown. Graveside services will be held there on Saturday, July 25 at 11 a.m. At that time full military honors will be accorded to Kenneth who was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. These arrangements are in the care of the ARNER FUNERAL CHAPEL IN CHESTER.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mill Creek Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Arner Funeral Chapel Inc
607 Carolina Ave
Chester, WV 26034
(304) 387-1288
