1/
Dianna Gray Scott Sosack
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dianna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dianna Gray Scott Sosack

Midland

Dianna Gray Scott Sosack, 71, of Midland, died November 26, 2020 at home.

Born January 14, 1949, in Pittsburgh, Pa., a daughter of the late Albert and June Rose Gray. She was a graduate of Western Beaver High School. She was retired from The Willow's Inn, where she had been employed in the housekeeping department.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Sosack; her beloved daughter, Carrie Hinkle; her grandson, Ethan Hinkle; and her brothers, Harry, Richard and Euguene Gray.

She is survived by her brothers, David and Daniel Gray; sisters, Pam Rice and Alice Wisniewski, with whom she resided; and grandsons, Donovan and Jerod Hinkle. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received on Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. at the D.L. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 848 Midland Ave., Midland.

Interment will take place at a later date and time.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D.L. Williams Funeral Home
848 Midland Ave
Midland, PA 15059
724-643-1300
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by D.L. Williams Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved