Dianna Gray Scott SosackMidlandDianna Gray Scott Sosack, 71, of Midland, died November 26, 2020 at home.Born January 14, 1949, in Pittsburgh, Pa., a daughter of the late Albert and June Rose Gray. She was a graduate of Western Beaver High School. She was retired from The Willow's Inn, where she had been employed in the housekeeping department.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Sosack; her beloved daughter, Carrie Hinkle; her grandson, Ethan Hinkle; and her brothers, Harry, Richard and Euguene Gray.She is survived by her brothers, David and Daniel Gray; sisters, Pam Rice and Alice Wisniewski, with whom she resided; and grandsons, Donovan and Jerod Hinkle. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.Friends will be received on Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. at the D.L. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 848 Midland Ave., Midland.Interment will take place at a later date and time.