1/
DIANNE R. ALLISON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DIANNE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dianne R.

Allison

Darlington Township

Dianne Rhea Allison, age 71, of Darlington Twp., Pa., died on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Heritage Valley Beaver.

She was born April 11, 1949, to the late Raymond F. and Anna L. (Fristik) Market.

She is survived by her children, Daina (Adam) Salamon, Heidi Blackwell and R. Eric Allison; grandchildren, Chanse Allison, Ryan Torrence, Shi Salamon, Devin Allison, Seth Salamon, Trevor Torrence, Justin Allison, Stacy and Steven Salamon and her sister, Rosemarie (James) Willson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her soulmate, Ben Stewart and great grandson, Jordan Emery Allison.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 3 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m. at CAMPBELL'S CHIPPEWA FUNERAL HOME, 2618 Darlington Road, Beaver Falls, PA 15010, www.campbellfuneralhomes.com,

Private interment will take place at Clinton Cemetery, Wampum, Pa.

Condolences may be left online at campbellfuneral

homes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Campbell's Chippewa Funeral Home Inc
2618 Darlington Rd
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
(724) 843-2500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved