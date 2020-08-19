Dois R. 'Hank' SnowBeaver CountyDois R. 'Hank' Snow, 91, of Beaver County, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Franciscan Manor.He was born on August 31, 1928, in Frankston, Texas, the son of the late Jim and Roberta Snow. Hank was a retired U.S. Navy Veteran; he was known as a three-war veteran, a member of the Patrol Squadron 21 "Black Jack" and was a Blue Angel Alumni. After his retirement from the Navy, he worked as a service manager for Chrysler Motors. Hank was also a formerly active member of the Hopewell VFW Post #647.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Josephine Snow in 2013.He is survived by his two sons, Hugh (Colette Abegglen) Snow of Burlington, N.C. and Chuck (Debbie) Snow of Beaver and two grandchildren, Charlie and Natalie Snow.All services will be private. Burial will be next to his wife in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.The family wishes a special thanks to Franciscan Manor, Dr. Jackson and Kindred Hospice for their wonderful care of Hank.