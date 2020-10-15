1/1
Dolores "Dolly" (Rounds) Brocklebank
Dolores 'Dolly' (Rounds) Brocklebank

Aliquippa

Dolores "Dolly" (Rounds) Brocklebank, 90, of Aliquippa, passed away peacefully October 10, 2020, with her daughter Linda by her side.

She was born in Aliquippa on December 23, 1929, a daughter of the late William and Carrie Rounds.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edwin Brocklebank; a son, William Brocklebank; her siblings, Eugene, Jeannette, Clyde, Harold, Elmer, Delbert and Carl; and brother-in-law, John (Patricia) Brocklebank.

Dolores is survived by her beloved daughters, Linda Vedro-Boyd and husband Joseph, and Donna Motter and husband Don, and seven loving grandchildren, William (Dayna) Vedro, Raeann (Marc) Grivna, William Brocklebank, Sean Brocklebank, Angela (Dave) Hamilton, Ashley Motter, and Donna Marie Motter. Dolores was also blessed with five great-grandchildren, Nathaniel and Xavier Grivna, Emma and Ella Vedro, Grace Hamilton and baby boy Hamilton who is due to arrive in November.

Dolores is also survived by a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Eric and Sandra Brocklebank, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496. A service will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff at Beaver Elder Care for the excellent and compassionate caregiven to Dolores.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 15, 2020.
