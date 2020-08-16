1/
Dolores "Dee" (Kubicki) Collins
Dolores 'Dee' Collins (nee Kubicki)

Formerly of Ambridge

Dolores "Dee" Collins (nee Kubicki), age 90, passed away July 24, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Edward; sister of Carol Kubicki and the late Henry "Buzz", Wanda Goodin, Jean Rhoades, Patricia Stubbins and baby Sophie; aunt, cousin and friend of many.

Services were held in Cleveland, Ohio. Entombment Sylvania Hills Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial contributions to the Poor Clare Nuns, 3501 Rocky River Dr., Cleveland, OH 44111.

Arrangements by CHAMBERS FUNERAL HOME of CLEVELAND, 216-251-6566. www.chambersfuneral.com.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
