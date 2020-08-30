Dolores Dever

Dolores DeverChippewa TownshipDolores Dever, 89, of Chippewa Twp., passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020, peacefully at home.Born October 7, 1930, in Sharon, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Vern and Edith Swogger. She retired from New Horizon School after 22 years as secretary of the school. She was a past member of the Chippewa Women's Club, the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees, and past president of ARC. She was a faithful member of St. Monica Catholic Church and a member of the Prayer Shawl Ministry.Dolores was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Peter; son-in-law, James McCann; and brother, Dan Swogger.She is survived by her loving children, Theresa McCann, Jean (James) Liberto, William Dever, David (Kay) Dever, Mark (Rebecca) Dever, and Richard (Linda) Dever; nine grandchildren, Steven (Gini) McCann, Robert (Elizabeth) McCann, Jeffrey McCann, Kathleen Liberto (Richard) Absey, Brett Liberto, Kevin (Megan) Dever, Heather Dever, Marissa Dever, and Travis Kost; great-grandson, Ryan McCann; brother, Donald (Holly) Swogger; sister-in-law, Millie Swogger and brothers-in-law, Patrick Dever and Ed Dever.Services were private due to Covid19. A Mass of Christian burial was held at St. Monica's Roman Catholic Church. Fr. Bill Schwartz officiated.Private interment took place in St. Mary's Cemetery, Sharpsville.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Monica's Roman Catholic Church, 116 Thorndale Dr., Beaver Falls PA 15010.The family would like to thank Drs. William Ferri, Timothy Jackson and Richard Schollaert for their care and compassion over the years.Arrangements were entrusted to GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., gabauerfamily