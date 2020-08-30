1/
DOLORES DEVER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DOLORES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores Dever

Chippewa Township

Dolores Dever, 89, of Chippewa Twp., passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020, peacefully at home.

Born October 7, 1930, in Sharon, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Vern and Edith Swogger. She retired from New Horizon School after 22 years as secretary of the school. She was a past member of the Chippewa Women's Club, the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees, and past president of ARC. She was a faithful member of St. Monica Catholic Church and a member of the Prayer Shawl Ministry.

Dolores was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Peter; son-in-law, James McCann; and brother, Dan Swogger.

She is survived by her loving children, Theresa McCann, Jean (James) Liberto, William Dever, David (Kay) Dever, Mark (Rebecca) Dever, and Richard (Linda) Dever; nine grandchildren, Steven (Gini) McCann, Robert (Elizabeth) McCann, Jeffrey McCann, Kathleen Liberto (Richard) Absey, Brett Liberto, Kevin (Megan) Dever, Heather Dever, Marissa Dever, and Travis Kost; great-grandson, Ryan McCann; brother, Donald (Holly) Swogger; sister-in-law, Millie Swogger and brothers-in-law, Patrick Dever and Ed Dever.

Services were private due to Covid19. A Mass of Christian burial was held at St. Monica's Roman Catholic Church. Fr. Bill Schwartz officiated.

Private interment took place in St. Mary's Cemetery, Sharpsville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Monica's Roman Catholic Church, 116 Thorndale Dr., Beaver Falls PA 15010.

The family would like to thank Drs. William Ferri, Timothy Jackson and Richard Schollaert for their care and compassion over the years.

Arrangements were entrusted to GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., gabauerfamily

funeralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gabauer-Lutton Funeral Homes - Chippewa
117 Blackhawk Rd
Chippewa, PA 15010
(724) 846-4500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gabauer-Lutton Funeral Homes - Chippewa

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved