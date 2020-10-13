1/1
DOLORES "DOLLY" (BRITZA) LUKETICH
Dolores 'Dolly' (Britza) Luketich

Moon Township

Dolores 'Dolly' (Britza) Luketich, 87, of Moon Twp., passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital.

Born July 9, 1933, she was the fourth child of seven children born to the late Mike and Ann Britza.

Dolly was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Moon Twp., and was a 1951 graduate of Aliquippa High School.

Surviving are two sons, Ron Luketich, San Jose Calif. and Frank (Tamberlyn) Luketich, Laguna Niguel Calif.; her grandson, Vaughn Luketich, Scottsdale, Ariz. and her granddaughter, Ashlyn Luketich, Laguna Niguel Calif. Also surviving are her siblings, Mildred Reed, Las Vegas Nev., Yvonne Pirro, McKees Rocks Pa., Dan (Janet) Britza, and Robert Britza, all of Aliquippa, and many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Milo and Pete Britza and her former husband, Frank J. Luketich.

Friends will be received Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com.

Masks and social distancing are required. The family welcomes visitors and ask that all refrain from hugging and handshaking.

Family and friends will meet Wednesday at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 1 Parish Place, Moon Twp., PA 15108, where a Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 10 a.m.

Private entombment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Hopewell Twp.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 13, 2020.
