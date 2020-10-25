1/1
Dolores Marie (Berry) Sheridan
Dolores Marie (Berry)

Sheridan

Chippewa Township

Dolores Marie (Berry) Sheridan, 86, of Chippewa Twp., died peacefully on Thursday, October 22, 2020.

Born March 24, 1934, in Beaver Falls, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Clara (Sharff) Berry. She was a member of St. Monica's Parish (formerly St. Philomena's Parish). Dolores and her late husband, Jack Sheridan, were the owners of the former Rio Grill in Beaver Falls. Dolores was a devoted, wife, mother, and grandmother. She was an exceptional housewife who enjoyed cooking, cleaning, and taking care of children.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Sheridan, 1995; an infant sister, Marie Berry; a brother, Robert Berry; two brothers-in-law, Thomas Rocco and Edwin Vukich; and a nephew, Jon Murphy.

She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Bonnie and Mark Wikert, Chippewa Twp.; a grandson and granddaughter, Nick and Shelley Wikert, North Fayette Twp.; a great-granddaughter, Nora Wikert; three sisters, Lucy Rocco, Chippewa Twp.; Bonnie Vukich, North Sewickley Twp.; and Jan Berry, West Mayfield; a niece and nephew, Jill and Scott Rosengren, Cranberry Twp.; and several other cousins, nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received on Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls.

A private family Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Monica's Parish on Tuesday 10 a.m. with Fr. John Naugle as celebrant. Private interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Chippewa Twp.

The family would like to thank the staff at West Hills Health and Rehab for their kind and compassionate care of Dolores over the past few weeks.

Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to McGuire Memorial Home, 2119 Mercer Road, New Brighton, PA 15066.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 25, 2020.
