Dolores Marion Dunn Obituary
Dolores Marion Dunn

New Brighton

Dolores Marion Dunn, 67, of New Brighton, Pa., passed away April 2, 2020, at home. Born in Philadelphia, Pa., on March 18, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Emma Johnson Hiltz.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Randy Lee Dunn Jr.

She had been employed as a caregiver at the McGuire Memorial Home in New Brighton, Pa.

She leaves behind her cherished husband, Randy Lee Dunn Sr., at home; her daughter, Amy Lynn Villareall of Beaver Falls; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a brother, Dennis Hiltz of Beaver. There will be no public visitation.

The family is being served by the D.L. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 848 Midland Ave., Midland.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 5, 2020
