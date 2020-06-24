DOLORES WEST BOLAM
Dolores West Bolam

Formerly of

New Sewickley Township

Dolores West Bolam, formerly of New Sewickley Township, passed away June 19, 2020, the last day of spring and on Emancipation Day, she slipped the surly bonds of earth to touch the face of God.

She leaves behind three children, William N Bolam, Industry, Gloria Pronesti, Hermitage and Marie Robert, Bellefonte; eight grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William G Bolam and two grandsons, Joseph D. Pronesti, and little Eddie Henry.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca (724-728-4000).

To share online condolences, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneral

home.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
