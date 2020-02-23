|
Dominic James Lynch
Formerly of Beaver
Dominic James Lynch, 91, died peacefully Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Carolinas Medical Center in Pineville, North Carolina, with his family by his side.
He is survived by his daughter, Lucy Lynch Tate and her husband Brian; son, Andrew Lynch and his wife Rebecca; son, Curtis Boggs and his wife Kristie-Lee; and grandchildren, Ariel, Abby, Spencer, Ella, Brayden, and Brennan.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 27 years, Karen Stotz Lynch and grandson, Justin Boggs.
Born in Poughkeepsie, New York, to Dominic and Frances Lynch, he was the middle of seven children and very close to all his siblings. He spent the majority of his youth living on Long Island and graduated from Bayside High School in 1948. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and served as an air defense and submarine intelligence specialist during the Korean War. After the war he moved to New York City and worked for ABC until 1960 when he enrolled in Syracuse University. While attending Syracuse he met Karen Stotz and they were wed in 1963. Dom received a master's degree in social work at the University of Maryland in 1965.
Dom was passionate about protecting the vulnerable. He worked at the United Way and for the remainder of his career at the Department of Aging for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, where he was instrumental in the founding of the PACE program. He also loved his large extended family, hosting many family reunions at his home in Beaver, Pennsylvania.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Harry and Bryant Co. Funeral Home in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 23, 2020