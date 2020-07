Donald E. BerdineVanport TownshipDonald E. Berdine, 27, of Vanport Twp., passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, July 8, 2020.Born July 7, 1993, in Brighton Twp., he was a son of Martha O. Berdine Steiner, Vanport Twp. Passionate about cooking, Donald worked as a chef at both the Kaufman Tavern, Zelienople, and the Willows, Industry. He was a member of Vanport Presbyterian Church, loved cheering on the Steelers and mastering Playstation.In addition to his mother, Martha, he will be greatly missed by his stepfather, Reynard Steiner, Vanport Twp.; stepsister, Kristen Steiner, Monaca; his bubby, Barb Wickline, Beaver; grandmother, Mary E. Berdine, Beaver; two special "grandmas", Gram Thelma, Vanport Twp., and Gram Elena, Aliquippa; many friends and his canine companion, Buddy Holly.Donald was preceded in death by his son, Levi Berdine in 2015; grandfather, Edwin Berdine and his uncle, Douglas Berdine.Friends will be received Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 12 p.m. until time of service at 3 p.m., in the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Reverend Dr. Judy Angelberger will officiate. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com