DONALD E. BERDINE
Donald E. Berdine

Vanport Township

Donald E. Berdine, 27, of Vanport Twp., passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

Born July 7, 1993, in Brighton Twp., he was a son of Martha O. Berdine Steiner, Vanport Twp. Passionate about cooking, Donald worked as a chef at both the Kaufman Tavern, Zelienople, and the Willows, Industry. He was a member of Vanport Presbyterian Church, loved cheering on the Steelers and mastering Playstation.

In addition to his mother, Martha, he will be greatly missed by his stepfather, Reynard Steiner, Vanport Twp.; stepsister, Kristen Steiner, Monaca; his bubby, Barb Wickline, Beaver; grandmother, Mary E. Berdine, Beaver; two special "grandmas", Gram Thelma, Vanport Twp., and Gram Elena, Aliquippa; many friends and his canine companion, Buddy Holly.

Donald was preceded in death by his son, Levi Berdine in 2015; grandfather, Edwin Berdine and his uncle, Douglas Berdine.

Friends will be received Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 12 p.m. until time of service at 3 p.m., in the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Reverend Dr. Judy Angelberger will officiate. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Noll Funeral Home
333 Third St
Beaver, PA 15009
724-728-5171
