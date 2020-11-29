1/1
Donald G. Durr
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald G. Durr

Freedom

Donald G. Durr, age 72, of Freedom, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Donald was born August 8, 1948.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Durr; children, Bob (Carin) Durr, Darcy (Gary) Sharpless, Mandy (Chris) Larrick, Steve (Amanda) Durr, and Tonya Durr; stepson, Danny Hunt; beloved grandpap to ten grandchildren and four step-grandchildren; and brother of Charles (Deborah), David (Donna), Dale (Lynn), and Cheryl Klinsic. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Dorothy (Winkle) Durr.

Friends will be received Monday, November 30, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum).

In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to Wounded Warrior Project or to ASPCA.

Online condolences may be shared at www.saul-gabauer.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Saul-Gabauer Funeral Home, Inc
273 Route 68
Rochester, PA 15074
7247282456
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Saul-Gabauer Funeral Home, Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved