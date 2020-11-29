Donald G. Durr
Freedom
Donald G. Durr, age 72, of Freedom, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Donald was born August 8, 1948.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Durr; children, Bob (Carin) Durr, Darcy (Gary) Sharpless, Mandy (Chris) Larrick, Steve (Amanda) Durr, and Tonya Durr; stepson, Danny Hunt; beloved grandpap to ten grandchildren and four step-grandchildren; and brother of Charles (Deborah), David (Donna), Dale (Lynn), and Cheryl Klinsic. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Dorothy (Winkle) Durr.
Friends will be received Monday, November 30, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum).
In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to Wounded Warrior Project
or to ASPCA.
Online condolences may be shared at www.saul-gabauer.com