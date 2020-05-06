Home

Donald Hathaway Sr., 87, of Economy Borough passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020, following a brief illness.

He was born on December 13, 1932, in Hundred W.Va.

Don is survived by his wife, Audrey Hathaway of Economy Borough; sons, Duane Hathaway of Belington W. Va., Michael Hathaway of Darlington Twp. Pa., Eric Sean Hathaway of Ambridge, Pa.; daughter-in-law, Lisa Wahl of Aliquippa, Pa.; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a great great-grandchildren and three stepchildren, Angie, Laura and Brad.

He was preceded in death by his first wife of 59 years, Joyce Hathaway in 2013; son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Debbie Hathaway; granddaughter, Olivia Hathaway and an infant daughter, Susan.

Dan owned and operated several businesses in his life with his sons in Economy Borough, Joy-Mor Truck and Auto Repair; J & D Refuse; Kingsville Wood Products and Hathaway Specialized Hauling. He was one of the founding members of F.A.S.H. - the Fraternal Association of Steel Haulers, which fought for truckers' rights in the 60s and 70s, and was also Assistant Scoutmaster of Boy Scouts Troop 699 of Economy Borough. Don was a member of the Church of Christ in Coraopolis.

Don loved life and people, an ace mechanic he could fix anything and enjoyed doing it.

The Hathaway Family would like to thank the staff of Providence Nursing Home for the compassionate care of our husband and father in his last days.

Due to the current situation there will be no visitation.

Burial will be in Belington W.Va. Fraternal Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 547 Eighth St., Ambridge, (724-266-2549).


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on May 6, 2020
