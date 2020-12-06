Donald 'Geep' Hoffman
Chippewa
Donald Hoffman, 90, of Chippewa, formerly of East Rochester, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Heritage Valley Beaver Medical Center.
Born January 26, 1930, in Freedom, Pa., he was the son of the late Irene Lyndway Hoffman and Rudolph Hoffman.
Don graduated from Freedom High School, then proudly served his country in the Korean War in the 57th Field Artillery. He graduated from Geneva College, with a Bachelor of Science in Education and from Westminster University with a Masters in Education. He also obtained his Principal Certification from the University of Pittsburgh. A beloved teacher, well-known for his lifelong dedication to the field and his way of making even the most mundane topics sound interesting with his unorthodox teaching style, natural charisma and charm, his students fondly remember him for his inspiration and his classic toothpick.
Don was a devoted and supportive father; his love of education extended beyond the classroom with his own children and grandchildren through his passion for learning and teaching. He was kind, gentle and dependable; he was always there to listen. Most importantly, he was always fair. His positive influence and loving kindness will stay in his children's and grandchildren's hearts forever.
Known as "Geep" to his grandchildren, one of his favorite pastimes was spent cheering them on at their sporting events with his trademark whistle.
He will be sorely missed by his family and all who knew him. He brought joy to everyone he met with his light-hearted, happy spirit and many jokes. He loved to laugh, listen to music and dance and was the life of the party. He lived an adventure-filled life as an inventor, marathon runner, author and song writer.
Surviving are his daughter, Renee Hoffman; daughter and son-in-law, Donna (Hoffman) and Tom Brew and three grandchildren, Amanda Tkacik, Eric Tkacik and wife, Lyndsay and Andrew Tkacik.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of the Heritage Valley Beaver Medical Center for their compassion, kindness and care of their father and grandfather.
In observance of COVID 19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate Don's life. Because of Don's love of children, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at https://www.stjude.org/give/memorials-and-dedications.html
.