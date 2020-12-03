1/
DONALD J. "DON" STRATTON
Donald J. 'Don' Stratton

Wexford

Donald J. 'Don' Stratton, age 86, of Wexford, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020, at North Hills Health and Rehabilitation in Wexford.

Born May 18, 1934, in Freedom, he was a retired engineer for Pittsburgh Gears, a member of the Shriners in Rochester, and was a Veteran of the United States Army.

He is survived by a niece, Catherine Vetterly and husband, Tom of New Jersey; two great nephews, Brad (Lyndsey) and Brett (Kristin) Vetterly, and two great great nephews, Max and Milo Vetterly and one great great niece, Mia Vetterly. He will be sadly missed by his close friend and partner, Peggy Klepic.

Friends will be received on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 1 p.m. at the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum).

If desired, contributions can be made to the American Heart Association, 444 Liberty Ave #1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Dec. 3, 2020.
