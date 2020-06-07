Donald J.
Sullivan
Beaver
Donald J. Sullivan, 84, of Beaver, went to be with the Lord on June 5, 2020, at Providence Care Center in Beaver Falls.
Born on November 9, 1935, in Avalon, Pa., he was the son of the late Eugene and Hazel "Dolly" Sullivan. He was a graduate of Slippery Rock State Teachers College where he majored in chemistry and minored in biology. After teaching a few years at North Allegheny School District, he returned to his high school alma mater to teach chemistry and coach football. In 1975, he went to Geneva College where he became the Assistant Dean of Students and Defensive Coordinator for the football team. He retired from coaching in 1986 and then went on to become the Vice President of Student Development. Prior to his retirement in 1998, he finished his career serving as the Athletic Director. Upon his retirement, he became the Vice President Emeritus of Student Development.
Don was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Beaver, where he sang in the choir, served as an Elder and taught Sunday school. He loved music and sang in choirs and quartets throughout his life. He led many Bible studies, including serving as Teaching Director for the Community Bible Study.
Don was dearly loved by his family and many friends. He is survived by his wife of almost 62 years, Elizabeth Sullivan; his son, Mark (Susan) Sullivan, Brighton Twp; daughter, Catherine (Scott) Schlachter, College Hill; and son, Daniel (Rosemaree) Sullivan, Chippewa Twp. He had nine grandchildren, Patrick, Lauren and Lindsay Sullivan, Maggie (Kyle) Gipe, and Joshua, Rachel, Joseph, Rebekah and Sarah Sullivan. In addition, he is survived by his one brother, Eugene (Ruth) Sullivan, Zelienople.
Friends will be received on Monday, June 8, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Due to COVID-19, a private funeral/ interment service will be conducted by his pastor, the Rev. Jeff Arnold in the Beaver Cemetery. A memorial service will be held in the future once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. CDC guidelines of occupancy, social distancing, and the wearing of masks will be followed. Online condolences may be shared at www.nollfuneral.com
Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, in Donald's name to Geneva College, 3200 College Avenue, Beaver Falls, PA 15010.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 7, 2020.