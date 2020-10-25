Donald Jeffrey Majzlik
New Brighton
Donald Jeffrey Majzlik, 68, of New Brighton, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020.
He was born October 6, 1952, in New Brighton, son of the late Donald and JoAnn (DeVinney) Majzlik. Known by family and friends as "Jeff", he was a graduate of New Brighton High School and furthered his education through DCI. Jeff was employed as an accountant for over 20 years with Beaver County Transit Authority, where the friendships he fostered became like an extended family.
Jeff was an avid sports fan of the Pitt Panthers, Pirates, Steelers and Penguins. One of his most enjoyable past-times was going to Mountaineer where he liked the thrill of betting on the horses and the challenge in table games and slot machines. He seemed to have the "Midas touch" for winning.
He had an incredible sense of humor that at times could be dry or at other times outright hilarious. Those closest to Jeff endeared themselves to his wisdom "a master lecturer on the keys to life". He had a great knack for making you think through challenges and coming to your own decision always with his charming whit.
His home was truly his castle and it was evident by his meticulous care lawn. It is said "contentment is great gain". Jeff was content to be home with the love of his life Debi. They were at ease with each other and could communicate through a glance across the room or the gentle touch of holding hands. They were a true team sharing life, love, family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his cousin, Cindy Majzlik.
Jeff is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Debra "Debi" (Hicks) Majzlik; daughters, Jamie Majzlik and Amber Hicks, both of New Brighton; a brother, Kevin Majzlik and his former sister-in-law, Debbie Majzlik, New Brighton; his sister and brother-in-law, Suellen and George Verlihay, Chippewa Township; nieces and nephews, Kevin (Ashley) Majzlik, New Brighton, Laura (Ryan) McClain, Zelienople, Ryan Verlihay, Chippewa Township, Brad Verlihay, Chippewa Township; great niece, Sienna McClain; great nephews, Zane and Mac Majzlik; extended family and friends, and last, but not least, Roxie (his West Highland White Terrier).
In honor of his wishes, cremation arrangements are through the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum). If desired, memorial contributions may be directed to the Beaver County Humane Society.
