Donald Mahoney
Darlington
Donald Mahoney, 92, of Darlington, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020, in his residence.
Friends will be received on Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. and 9 a.m. until the time of a Blessing service at 10 a.m. in the GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com
. Fr. Bill Schwartz will officiate.
Private interment will follow in Grandview Cemetery.
A complete obituary will appear in Sunday's edition.