Copeland Funeral Home
981 Brodhead Rd
Moon Township, PA 15108
(412) 262-1390
Donald R. Neely passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, April 17, 2020.

Born in Sewickley on March 15, 1938, he was the son of the late Charles Robert and Frances (Petrauskas) Neely of Leetsdale. He had a long career as a structural detailer in the steel fabrication industry.

He loved anything to do with cars, airplanes and electronics. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his many cherished friends.

He was dearly loved by his family and is survived by his brother, Charles Robert III "Bobby" Neely (Debby); son, Donald R. Neely, Jr. (Robin); daughter, Donna Coyne (David); grandchildren, Sarah Coyne, Andrew Neely (Nicole), and Daniel Neely (Kelsea); great-grandchildren, Hayden and Benjamin; and his grand-pup, Boomer.

Don was a loving, kind and supportive father, grandfather and friend. He will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him.

Memorial service will be held at a later date.

The COPELAND MOON TOWNSHIP FUNERAL HOME, 981 Brodhead Road, www.copelandfuneralhomes.com, was in charge of arrangements.

Special thanks to VITAS Hospice.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 21, 2020
