Donald R. SappKoppelDonald R. Sapp, 85, went peacefully home to be with the Lord on Monday July 20, 2020.Due to the COVID 19 virus, the family has postponed all visitation and services at this time. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.Arrangements entrusted to MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, Main Street, Wampum. Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com