Donald 'Riggs' (Don) RigginsFormerly of AliquippaDonald "Riggs" (Don) Riggins, formerly of Aliquippa, passed away unexpectedly and went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 16, 2020, in Metuchen, New Jersey, where he resided with his loving sister and brother-in-law, Marcella and Terry Brown.Born December 2, 1946, in Vincent, Alabama, Donald was the first of seven children and only son of Frank and Roberta Riggins. He was a 1966 graduate of Aliquippa High School and throughout high school and college he spent summers working at Jones and Laughlin (J&L) Steel Corporation. After high school, Donald attended Hiram Scott College (NE) on a football scholarship until he was drafted to serve his country. Donald served in the United States Army and was an honorably discharged veteran of the Vietnam War.Don, Riggs, Darnell or whatever nickname created to refer to our dear Donald, he was truly one of a kind. Donald was caring and giving. He will be dearly missed by those in his hometown of Aliquippa, his neighbors in New Jersey, and friends across the country who instantly appreciated his fun personality, joyful demeanor, and his love of brand new Cadillacs and clothes. He was a loving father to his daughter.He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Roberta (Jackson) Riggins and two sisters, Frankie Mae Riggins and Gwendolyn Ann Riggins.He is survived by a daughter, Adrienne; grandchildren, Alexandria, Idris, and Joshua; siblings and their spouses, Billie Faye Riggins of Winston-Salem, N.C., Sylvia (Ron) Benson of Aliquippa, Pa., Marcella (Terry) Brown of Metuchen, N.J., and Cindy Riggins of Aliquippa, Pa.; two nieces, Tyra (Vance) Walker and Olivia (Andrew) Gallina; two nephews, Aaron and Nathan Riggins; five great-nephews and one great-neice; one great-great niece; and a host of loving uncles, aunts, cousins, and dear friends.A public visitation will be held on Monday, June 22nd, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 410 Wykes Street, Aliquippa, Pennsylvania. A private homegoing service will be held at noon on June 23rd followed by interment service at Sylvania Hills Cemetery and Mausoleum in Rochester, Pennsylvania.Arrangements entrusted to PITTS FUNERAL HOME OF ALIQUIPPA, 920 Franklin Ave., Antonio Pitts, Funeral Director.