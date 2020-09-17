Donald Romesburg
Monaca
Donald Romesburg, 85, of Monaca, died on September 13, 2020, in The Brighton Rehab & Wellness Center, Brighton Twp. He was born in Rochester on January 30, 1935, the son of the late Dwight and Gladys (Anderson) Romesburg.
He is survived by five children, Debbie Broadwater (Jimmy), Monaca; Donald Romesburg (Mary), Monaca; Dave Romesburg (Chris Rojik), Kennedy Twp.; Randy Romesburg, Monaca; and Lisa Orlowski, Beaver Falls; a sister, Darlene Tagg; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife. Helen (Lentz) Romesburg in 2012; a son, Bruce Romesburg; and a sister, Verna Romesburg.
All services are private.
