Home

POWERED BY

Services
R.D. Copeland Funeral Home Irvine Chapel
702 Beaver St
Sewickley, PA 15143
(412) 741-7100
Resources
More Obituaries for DONALD BENGELE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONALD W. BENGELE Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DONALD W. BENGELE Sr. Obituary
Donald W. Bengele, Sr.

Ambridge

Donald W. Bengele, Sr., 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on April 3, 2020.

Born in Sewickley on June 16, 1932, he was the son of the late Clara and Joseph Bengele Sr. He worked as an operating engineer for Local 66 until his retirement in 1994. Don was a member of Ambridge Lodge #701 F&AM, Ambridge Sportsman's Club, Bennett Branch Conservation Club, Sewickley Shooting and Fishing Club, Aleppo VFD and Sewickley Heights VFD.

Donald is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years Helen Bengele; loving children, Betty Kaib (Charlie), Diane Stevenson (Dave Sr.), and Don Bengele Jr. (Debbie); cherished grandchildren, Susan Biega (Sean), Tracey Williamson (Kevin), David Stevenson Jr. (Kim), Amy Boback (Bob), Donnie Bengele III (Dana) and Bradley Bengele (Christie) and adored great-grandchildren, Shannon, Nick, Ava, Ella, Emma, Maddie, Chloe, Alaina, Addie, Madden and Cole.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Catherine, Dean, and Joseph Jr.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Don's memory may be made to VITAS Hospice, vitascommunity

connection.org.

Services for Donald were held privately. Arrangements by COPELAND SEWICKLEY FUNERAL HOME, 702 Beaver St., www.copelandfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DONALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -