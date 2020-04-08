|
|
Donald W. Bengele, Sr.
Ambridge
Donald W. Bengele, Sr., 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on April 3, 2020.
Born in Sewickley on June 16, 1932, he was the son of the late Clara and Joseph Bengele Sr. He worked as an operating engineer for Local 66 until his retirement in 1994. Don was a member of Ambridge Lodge #701 F&AM, Ambridge Sportsman's Club, Bennett Branch Conservation Club, Sewickley Shooting and Fishing Club, Aleppo VFD and Sewickley Heights VFD.
Donald is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years Helen Bengele; loving children, Betty Kaib (Charlie), Diane Stevenson (Dave Sr.), and Don Bengele Jr. (Debbie); cherished grandchildren, Susan Biega (Sean), Tracey Williamson (Kevin), David Stevenson Jr. (Kim), Amy Boback (Bob), Donnie Bengele III (Dana) and Bradley Bengele (Christie) and adored great-grandchildren, Shannon, Nick, Ava, Ella, Emma, Maddie, Chloe, Alaina, Addie, Madden and Cole.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Catherine, Dean, and Joseph Jr.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Don's memory may be made to VITAS Hospice, vitascommunity
connection.org.
Services for Donald were held privately. Arrangements by COPELAND SEWICKLEY FUNERAL HOME, 702 Beaver St., www.copelandfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 8, 2020