Donald W. Broadnax
Sewickley and Ambridge
Donald W. Broadnax, husband, father, grandfather and uncle, longtime resident of Sewickley and Ambridge, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020, at South Western Veteran Center, at the age of 88.
Donald was born October 11, 1931, in Pittsburgh, to the late Lela Wheetly Dausuel and Russell Broadnax.
Survived by his brother, Marvin Broadnax and sister -in-law Marjorie Bailey. Donald was married to Shirley Morris Broadnax. He was the loving father of Donna Lee Carter of Pittsburgh and grandfather to Justin Carter and great grandfather to Lupi. Donald was also uncle to Marcene "Tina" Martin, Ronald Broadnax, Donna Spencer and Gregory Broadnax. He was stepfather to Gwen Clements, Ken "Butch" Morris, Craig "Skip" Morris and Debora Morris Friday. He had ten step grandchildren and four step great grandchildren. Donald was a U. S. Marine Sergeant in the Korean War. Donald worked for Rheem Mfg. in Monaca and also was a Crane Operator for LTV Aliquippa Steel Mill. He worked for Neighborhood Legal Services in Pittsburgh.
Donald was a faithful member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church of Coraopolis Pa. where he had served as an usher and a Trustee and sang in the choir. Don loved to bowl and was an avid Steeler fan. He also enjoyed reading, photography, art and traveling. He was a great handyman.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at COPELAND CORAOPOLIS FUNERAL HOME, 867 Fifth Ave., www.copelandfuneralhomes.com, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Further visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 1201 Hiland Ave., Coraopolis. Rev. Michael Peterson will officiate the service.
Burial will be Monday, March 9, 2020 at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, PA.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 4, 2020