Donna



(Brandenburg) Holava



Formerly of Industry



Donna Holava (Brandenburg), 79, lost her battle to Parkinson's with family by her side at home August 29, 2020.



She was born October 9, 1940, the daughter of the late Clayton and Mary Brandenburg of Bedford, Pa.



She moved to Industry, Pa. where she met and later married Stanley "Skeets" Holava Jr. at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church in Midland, Pa., whom she lost in 2005. Anyone that knew them, knows how in love they were through everything. They especially loved to go out and dance together



She was a very active member of the St. George Serbian Orthodox Church. She was chairman of the costume committee of the St. George Tamburitzans and the St. George Junior Choir. She was a member of the St. George Mother's Club and of the Circle of Serbian Sisters.



She worked at Andy's Market as a cook for several years and then was a caregiver of a special friend until she retired in 2017. Then she left Industry, to move with her daughter, Daniella DeRicco and son-in-law, Michael DeRicco and her three grandchildren, Michael, Zachary, and Luka DeRicco. She was a wonderful mom and baba.



All who knew her were touched by her for she always put others ahead of herself. She was kind, giving and had a huge heart that touched many lives.



She leaves behind three daughters and two sons-in-law, Kristen Kay Blazak, Daniella DeRicco (Michael DeRicco) and Natalie Perri (Tony Perri); one son, David Lesh; sister and brother-in-law, Cheryl and Graham Murphy; brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Judy Brandenburg; brother, Tom Brandenburg; several nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and several dear lifelong friends.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley "Skeets" Holava Jr.; her son, Curtis Lesh and a brother, Bill Brandenburg



Special thanks to Kindred at Home and Community Home Care and Hospice for not only caring for her, but the entire family as well. And a huge thanks to Michael's girlfriend, Trinity Kelly, for never failing to put a smile on her face.



Please consider a memorial donation to St George Serbian Orthodox Church, 30 Tenth Street, Midland, PA 15059.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store