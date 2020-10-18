1/1
Donna Jean (Dyke) Janectic
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Jean (Dyke) Janectic

New Brighton

Donna Jean (Dyke) Janectic, 82, of New Brighton, passed away peacefully October 16, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice of Heritage Valley Hospital in Beaver with her family by her side.

Born March 1, 1938, in Darlington, Pa., to the late Hugh and Lula (Burns) Dyke, she was married February 25, 1957, to George Janectic.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, George; her children, Robert Janectic (Karen), William Janectic (Marie), Diane (Rick) Tedrow, Brenda (Herm) Ussleman, Patty Regelman, Monica Janectic (Paul), and Michael Janectic (Jessica);18 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Janectic, and daughter, Terri Rogers.

Mom, Dad is already lost without you, but please believe we will take care of him, just the way YOU had, for the last 63 years.

Friends will be received on Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in the GABAUER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1133 Penn Ave., New Brighton, www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where prayers will be held 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday followed by a Mass of Christian burial at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church, 632 Virginia Ave., Rochester. Father Paul Kuppe will officiate.

In accordance with CDC guidelines, a maximum of 35 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. Masks are mandatory at both the visitation and Mass and social distancing will followed.

Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, New Brighton.

In lieu of flowers or to make a memorial donation, please consider Good Samaritan Hospice at www.concodialm.org.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gabauer Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
1133 Penn Ave
New Brighton, PA 15066
(724) 843-0300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gabauer Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved