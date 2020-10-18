Donna Jean (Dyke) Janectic
New Brighton
Donna Jean (Dyke) Janectic, 82, of New Brighton, passed away peacefully October 16, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice of Heritage Valley Hospital in Beaver with her family by her side.
Born March 1, 1938, in Darlington, Pa., to the late Hugh and Lula (Burns) Dyke, she was married February 25, 1957, to George Janectic.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, George; her children, Robert Janectic (Karen), William Janectic (Marie), Diane (Rick) Tedrow, Brenda (Herm) Ussleman, Patty Regelman, Monica Janectic (Paul), and Michael Janectic (Jessica);18 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Janectic, and daughter, Terri Rogers.
Mom, Dad is already lost without you, but please believe we will take care of him, just the way YOU had, for the last 63 years.
Friends will be received on Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in the GABAUER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1133 Penn Ave., New Brighton, www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com
, where prayers will be held 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday followed by a Mass of Christian burial at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church, 632 Virginia Ave., Rochester. Father Paul Kuppe will officiate.
In accordance with CDC guidelines, a maximum of 35 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. Masks are mandatory at both the visitation and Mass and social distancing will followed.
Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, New Brighton.
In lieu of flowers or to make a memorial donation, please consider Good Samaritan Hospice at www.concodialm.org
.