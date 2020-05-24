|
Donna Jeanne Angle
Formerly of Beaver Falls
Donna Jeanne Angle, 86, of Spartanburg, S.C., passed away at her daughter's home, surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Born July 2, 1933, in Greenville, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Evelyn Fell. She grew up in Beaver Falls, Pa., and graduated from Beaver Falls High School in 1951 and from Geneva College in 1955. Her childhood friends in Beaver Falls were life long as were her camping friends met throughout the years. She was an influential and respected teacher for 27 years in the Beaver Falls School District, teaching English in elementary and middle school, as well as high school, where she also taught Spanish before retiring in 1992. She was a longtime member of Chippewa United Methodist Church.
Donna was the beloved wife of the late Gerald Leroy Angle for 55 years.
She is survived by her loving children, Kathy Angle of Spartanburg, S.C., and David Angle and his wife Julie of Sugar Land, Texas; and two special grandchildren, Andrew Angle of Cleveland, Ohio and Alexandra Angle of Columbia, Mo. She is also survived by her dear brother, William Fell and wife Lynn of Nimes, France.
She moved to Spartanburg in 2013, first living at White Oak Estates and later at Eden Terrace. She had many good friends and good times at both locations. Her sharp sense of humor was legendary.
The family is very grateful to her caregivers at White Oak, Eden Terrace and Comfort Keepers.
A celebration of Donna's life will be held at a later date.
Memorials in her honor may be made to Chippewa United Methodist Church, 2545 Darlington Road, Beaver Falls, PA 15010.
Cards of condolence may be sent to her daughter, Kathy Angle.
