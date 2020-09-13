1/1
DONNA LEE HALL AVEN
1939 - 2020
Donna (Lee) Hall Aven

Formerly of Monaca

Donna (Lee) Hall Aven, 81, of Duluth, Ga., passed away peacefully on September 8, 2020.

Born on June 25, 1939, in Monaca, Pa., she was the daughter of Donald and Ethel Hall.

Donna started her career as a teacher at New Castle High School in 1962. She held several jobs throughout her professional career eventually retiring as a Technical Writer for KPMG in Pearl River, N.Y. in 2004. Donna and her husband (Sam Aven) lived in various states after Donna completed her Master's Degree in Education at Penn State. They lived in Tarkio, Mo.; Pittsburgh, Pa.; Springfield, Va.; Pearl River, N.Y. and retired in Duluth, Ga.

Donna enjoyed traveling and was known for her sense of humor and love of games. She was an active member of Beta Sigma Phi, AAUW and the Lutheran Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald Sheldon Hall and Ethel (Frank) Hall and her husband, Dr. Samuel D Aven.

She is survived by her sister, Kathleen Johnson of Monaca, Pa.; her two sons, Jeff Aven of Suwanee, Ga. and Don Aven of St. Louis, Mo. in addition to her six grandchildren, Lindsey Lawrence, Timothy, Stephanie, Jackson, Samuel and Colton Aven.

All arrangements for Donna will be private. Professional service entrusted to SIMPSON'S FUNERAL HOME IN MONACA.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
