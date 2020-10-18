Donna Lee (Witherow) Saylor
North Sewickley Township
Donna Lee (Witherow) Saylor, 84, of North Sewickley Township, passed away on October 15, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family due to complications from Alzheimer's disease.
She was born on July 19, 1936, in Beaver, a daughter of Eleanor (Davis) Bock and stepdaughter of Paul Bock. She was a 1954 graduate of Beaver Area High School and also of Garfield Business Institute.
Donna was a 30 year member of New Brighton United Methodist Church and was active in the choir and the United Methodist Women. She was also a volunteer at Friendship Ridge for many years.
She married the love of her life, Albert K. Saylor, Jr. in 1959 and he preceded her in death in 2008. They made a home together in Triangle, Va., where they raised two children. She worked at the Credit Union in Quantico, Va., where she worked her way up to Manager. They moved back to Beaver County in 1990.
She was also preceded in death by her mother and stepfather; her sister, Sally Schmidley in 1959; and her nephew, Paul Schmidley in 2017.
She is survived by her children, Albert K. III (Kimberly) Saylor, St John's, Fla.; her daughter, Cynthia (Robert) Sickelsmith, North Sewickley Twp.; three grandchildren, Brittany (Taylor) Stein, Pittsburgh and Katherine and Jacob Sickelsmith, North Sewickley Twp.; her sister, Ruth Robinson, Negley, Ohio; her brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Leahan Bock, New Brighton; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews; she loved each and every one of them very much.
Visitation will be at NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver, on Monday 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. She will then lie in state from 9:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at the New Brighton United Methodist Church, 1099 Sixth Avenue, New Brighton, Pa. Burial will follow at Beaver Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com
.
Donations can be made to the Miracle League of Southwestern Pennsylvania, P.O. Box 1519, Cranberry Township, PA 16066, where her grandson, Jacob, has played baseball for 12 years.