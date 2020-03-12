|
|
Donna M. Granito
Midland
Donna M. Granito, 71, of Midland, died March 7 2020, in Heritage Valley Beaver.
Born May 6, 1948, in East Liverpool, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Domenic J. and Beverly H. (Ball) Caparuolo. A graduate of Western Beaver High School, she was retired from the former Friendship Ridge, where she was employed as a nurse's aide.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Jodi Granito Noah and her brothers, David and
Michael Caparuolo.
She leaves behind her brothers and sister-in-law, James and Suzanne Caparuolo, Ohioville and Joe Caparuolo, Cardinal Va.; grandchildren, Kelly Noah and Christopher Noah and a dear friend, Pauline Corradi, Midland.
As per her wishes there will be no visitation
Private interment will take place at a later date.
The family is being served by D.L. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 848 Midland Ave., Midland.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 12, 2020