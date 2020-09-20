1/1
Donna M. Herrmann
Donna M.

Herrmann

Economy Borough

Donna M. Herrmann, 72, of Economy Borough, formerly of Baden, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020, surrounded by family at Concordia at Villa St. Joseph.

Born October 31, 1947, in Fairmont, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Kermit C. and Velma (Herndon) Tetrick. Donna held numerous administrative positions throughout her career in the Pittsburgh area for private and public country clubs. She was the owner of Donuts & More Café where she impacted many people's lives. She enjoyed spending time with her family especially her granddaughters, whom she loved very much.

Surviving are her loving husband of 49 years, Joseph (Skip) Herrmann; son, Christopher (Terri Snyder) Herrmann; two granddaughters, Nicole Herrmann and Jessica Herrmann; son, Michael (Alicia) Herrmann; beloved and devoted sister, Diana Winters; caring brother, Randy D. (Cindy) Tetrick; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will take place Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. in the CORLESS-MATTER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LLC, 1133 Church Street, Ambridge, www.corlessmatterfuneralhome.com.

In accordance with the CDC guidelines, the number of people permitted in the funeral home will be limited, social distancing will be practiced, and masks are mandatory.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Concordia at Villa St. Joseph in Donna's name, 1030 State Street, Baden, PA 15005.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Corless-Matter Funeral Home
1133 Church St
Ambridge, PA 15003
724-266-1500
