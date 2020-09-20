Donna M.
Herrmann
Economy Borough
Donna M. Herrmann, 72, of Economy Borough, formerly of Baden, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020, surrounded by family at Concordia at Villa St. Joseph.
Born October 31, 1947, in Fairmont, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Kermit C. and Velma (Herndon) Tetrick. Donna held numerous administrative positions throughout her career in the Pittsburgh area for private and public country clubs. She was the owner of Donuts & More Café where she impacted many people's lives. She enjoyed spending time with her family especially her granddaughters, whom she loved very much.
Surviving are her loving husband of 49 years, Joseph (Skip) Herrmann; son, Christopher (Terri Snyder) Herrmann; two granddaughters, Nicole Herrmann and Jessica Herrmann; son, Michael (Alicia) Herrmann; beloved and devoted sister, Diana Winters; caring brother, Randy D. (Cindy) Tetrick; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will take place Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. in the CORLESS-MATTER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LLC, 1133 Church Street, Ambridge, www.corlessmatterfuneralhome.com
.
In accordance with the CDC guidelines, the number of people permitted in the funeral home will be limited, social distancing will be practiced, and masks are mandatory.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Concordia at Villa St. Joseph in Donna's name, 1030 State Street, Baden, PA 15005.