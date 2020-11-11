Donna Mae
Hoover
New Castle
Donna Mae Hoover, 91, of New Castle, passed away on November 10, 2020, at The Haven Convalescent Home, in New Castle.
Born August 27, 1929, in New Castle, Donna was the daughter of the late Frank and Eva Mae (White) Shaffer. She was married to Walter Hoover, who preceded her in death on Nov. 30, 1990.
Donna worked in the kitchen at Westminster College for 30 years, before her retirement. She enjoyed spending time with her family. She attended New Wilmington Presbyterian Church.
Donna is survived by her children, daughter, Kathleen (Richard) McConnell of Salem, Ohio, son, Gary (Nancy) Hoover of Darlington, Pa., daughter, Sue (Gary) Anthony of Grove City, Pa., son, Frank Hoover of New Wilmington, Pa., son, Thomas (Susan) Hoover of New Castle, Pa. and son, Terry (Michelle) Hoover of New Castle, Pa.; nine grandchildren, Ava Slagle, Calvin McConnell, Stephen Anthony, Erin Anthony, Erika Hoover, Kaitlyn Hoover, Lindsey Hoover, Amy Reehl and Christopher Reehl and five great-grandchildren, Josh, Jonathan, Taylor, Skyler and Ian.
In addition to her parents and husband, Donna is preceded in death by two brothers, Frank, and Bud Shaffer and one sister, Kate Morrison.
In keeping with her wishes, there will be no services.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Judy Petrella, Donna's niece, and the Haven Staff, for the love and care that gave to Donna.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the R. CUNNINGHAM FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 2429 Wilmington Road, New Castle, where online condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.cunninghamfh.com
