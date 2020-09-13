1/1
Donna Marie Malcomb
1942 - 2020
Donna Marie Malcomb

Raccoon Township

Donna Marie Malcomb, 78, of Raccoon Twp., passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020, in her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born June 20, 1942, in West Virginia, she was a member of Hopewell V.F.W. Post 8805 Ladies Auxiliary.

Surviving are her husband of 33 years, Melvin Malcomb; a son, Jeffrey Kidd; three daughters, Lisa Lynn (Roger) Smith, Althea Marie Kidd, and Nikki Kidd; her stepchildren; loving grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Patty and Carol.

Friends will be received Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com, where a service will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Private interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
