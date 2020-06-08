Donna P. McCandlessFormerly of ShippingportDonna P. McCandless, 84, of Beaver, formerly of Shippingport, died Saturday morning, June 6, 2020, in the comfort of her home surrounded by the love of family.Born April 5, 1936, in Rochester, a daughter of the late George P. Sr. and Grace M. (Smith) Thomas, she was the former owner and operator of a ceramic shop for 22 years and a member of the Green Valley Methodist Church, Shippingport.Surviving are her husband, John P. McCandless Sr.; her children, Patti Lively-Rossi, Beaver Falls; Vicki (Randy) Severs, Chester, W.Va. and John P. (Nancy McMichaels) McCandless Jr., Clinton; sister of Carol Murkland, Georgetown; Robert (Evelyn) Thomas, Georgetown; and George R. (Linda) Thomas, Chippewa; grandmother of Robert (Kristy) Severs, Brandon (Kacey) Severs, Jason (Tammy) Lively, Jeremey (Briana) Lively, Joshua (Dustie) Lively, Brook (Eric) Scheesley, Jonathan McCandless, and the late Coy Albert Lively II, Clint Laine Severs and Christopher Severs; great-grandmother of Beth, Joey, Maggie, Jayce, Nichelle, Ethan, Lyra, Tristan, Nicholas, Millie, Jack, Austin, Carter, Emma, Eli, Samantha, Jeremiah, Harrison, Aislynn, Colton, Anthony, Nick, Cece, Jack, and Theo; and great-great-grandmother of Landon, Jase, Ember, and Marcie.Family and friends are welcome to call Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. only at MCCONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 447 Pine Street, Hookstown, PA 15050, where services will be held Tuesday, June 9 at 1:30 p.m. She will be laid to rest in the Mill Creek Hill Cemetery, Georgetown.Family request visits be brief, face masks worn and practice social distancing.