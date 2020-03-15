Home

POWERED BY

Services
Huntsman Funeral Home-Aliquippa
2345 Mill St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-378-4420

DONNA R. (TAYLOR) HOUSEHOLDER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DONNA R. (TAYLOR) HOUSEHOLDER Obituary
Donna R.

(Taylor)

Householder

Center Township

Donna R. (Taylor) Householder, 63, of Center Twp., died on March 12, 2020, in Heritage Valley Beaver. She was born in Huntington, W.Va. on January 5, 1957, the daughter of the late G. Reed and Mary Ruth (Wilson) Taylor.

She is survived by her husband, David H. Householder; five children, Eric Householder (Licia), N.Y., Chad Householder (Beth Ann), Fla., Sherri McNiff (Jon-Paul), Md., Josef Hirschmann, Pittsburgh and Ryan Householder (Caitlyn) Ellwood City; seven grandchildren, Mitchell, Lana, Savannah, Maverick, Arrow, Matthew and Harper.

Friends will be received on Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 1 to 5 p.m. in the HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF ALIQUIPPA, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com, 2345 Mill St., where a funeral service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m.

Interment will follow at Franklin Cemetery, Wellsburg, W.Va.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: The ( www.cancer.org).


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DONNA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -