Donna Wolber
Brighton Township
Donna Wolber, 76, Brighton Twp., formerly of Toronto, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her sleep, Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Beaver.
Born in Toronto, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late William and Edna Watts. For 25 years, Donna was the owner of Donna's Beauty Salon in Brighton Twp. She attended Beaver Assembly of God and was active in all organizations with her boys, including the Beaver Bobcat Football Mothers, and the Blackhawk Baseball Legion Program.
Donna will be greatly missed by her husband of 57 years, Louis J. Wolber, Brighton Twp.; sons, Lou (Tammy) Wolber, Chippewa Twp., and Keith (Kim) Wolber, Wentzville, Mo.; her brother, Duwayne Watts, Sewickley; sister, Elva (Reverend Dr. James) Martin, Binghamton, N.Y.; grandchildren, Jared, Brian, Paige, Dominique, Brian and Mallory; along with great-grandchildren, Brielle, Brynlee, Adelina, Dallas and Cicely.
In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her son, Brian Wolber.
Friends will be received Monday, November 30, 2020, from 1 p.m. until time of service at 4 p.m. in the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. A private interment will take place at Beaver Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com
.
Memorial donations in Donna's name may be made to Concordia Hospice, Beaver, or Bags N Blessings.