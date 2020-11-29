1/1
Donna Wolber
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Wolber

Brighton Township

Donna Wolber, 76, Brighton Twp., formerly of Toronto, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her sleep, Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Beaver.

Born in Toronto, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late William and Edna Watts. For 25 years, Donna was the owner of Donna's Beauty Salon in Brighton Twp. She attended Beaver Assembly of God and was active in all organizations with her boys, including the Beaver Bobcat Football Mothers, and the Blackhawk Baseball Legion Program.

Donna will be greatly missed by her husband of 57 years, Louis J. Wolber, Brighton Twp.; sons, Lou (Tammy) Wolber, Chippewa Twp., and Keith (Kim) Wolber, Wentzville, Mo.; her brother, Duwayne Watts, Sewickley; sister, Elva (Reverend Dr. James) Martin, Binghamton, N.Y.; grandchildren, Jared, Brian, Paige, Dominique, Brian and Mallory; along with great-grandchildren, Brielle, Brynlee, Adelina, Dallas and Cicely.

In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her son, Brian Wolber.

Friends will be received Monday, November 30, 2020, from 1 p.m. until time of service at 4 p.m. in the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. A private interment will take place at Beaver Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.

Memorial donations in Donna's name may be made to Concordia Hospice, Beaver, or Bags N Blessings.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Noll Funeral Home
333 Third St
Beaver, PA 15009
724-728-5171
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Noll Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved