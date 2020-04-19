Home

Dora (DiGiovine) Paladini

Dora (DiGiovine) Paladini, 92, of Aliquippa, went home to be with the Lord on April 11, 2020.

She was born April 9, 1928, in West Aliquippa, and was the daughter of the late Nicola and Maria (Montini) DiGiovine. She was also preceded in death by two sisters and a brother-in-law, Ann and Louis Barletta and Esther DiGiovine.

Dora was a member of St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church. She was an avid gardener, who enjoyed all varieties of flowers. Dora took great pride in appearance. One may say she had an eye for fashion and was always well dressed.

Surviving Dora are her daughter and son, Janet (Gregory) Lytle and Joe (Donna) Paladini, and four grandchildren, Lee Lytle, Paul Lytle, Joseph (Aleisa) Paladini and Elizabeth (Greg) Hall. Dora is also survived by a brother, Mario DiGiovine and numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, a celebration of life will be announced later.

Dora was laid to rest at Sylvania Hills Cemetery.

Arrangements were through the ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 19, 2020
