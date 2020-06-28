Doris Anna Hollenbaugh Thunberg
Doris Anna Hollenbaugh Thunberg

Beaver

Doris Anna Hollenbaugh Thunberg, 90, of Beaver, passed away early June 24, 2020, in her home as she wanted, surrounded by loved ones and supported with care from Kindred Hospice and kind members of the community.

This farm girl from Panic, just outside of Punxsutawney, Pa., never lived beyond 100 miles from her birthplace. However, she touched thousands of hearts with her love, hugs and kindness during her 90 years on Earth. She was one of a kind who could get along with anybody. Her family meant everything to her but she was like a mother to all. Doris' loving, open heart resulted in her opening her home to help raise children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren including Gavin who lived with her.

Doris loved nature, especially flowers and cardinals. From age 12 until her retirement at 80, she worked various jobs in the community. One "job" that brought her great pride and joy began in 1975 when, as a young widow, her family moved to their current home on Third Street in Beaver. The year-round holiday displays created by her son brought her great joy, and she threw herself into the job of supporting him. She was often seen at yard sales looking for lights and decorations to supplement the displays and remained her son's steadfast assistant to maintaining their gift to our community and visitors from around the world that signed their Guest Book.

She is survived by one sister, Frances Fisher, from North Tonawanda, N.Y.; her four children, Gary, Dennis, Steven and Karen; five grandchildren including Michael and Patrick; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and a multitude of friends and loving acquaintances.

Doris loved sharing precious memories of her family and friends who preceded her in death, including her parents, Eli and Mabel; husband, Leonard; and numerous siblings. Now she is rejoicing with them in a better place.

There will be a gathering in her honor at SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000, 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, as an opportunity to celebrate Doris' life, and share stories and remembrances. A larger memorial celebration of her life will be planned for a time after travel and gathering restrictions due to COVID-19 allow.

The family is honoring Doris' request that, in lieu of flowers, donations in her memory be made to Thunberg Memorial, West-Aircomm Federal Credit Union, P.O. Box 568, Beaver, PA 15009-0568 or theGoFundMeaccount in her name.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
