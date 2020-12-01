1/1
DORIS J. SWARTZLANDER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DORIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris J Swartzlander

Formerly of Rochester

Doris J Swartzlander passed away at Concordia Villa St. Joseph in Baden from complications of Alzheimer's on November 28, 2020. Doris was the daughter of the late Bert and Dorothy Rollins of Rochester. She was born January 15, 1936, in Rochester and was a lifetime member of Grace Lutheran Church, Rochester.

Doris was the epitome of a lady. She had a sparkle like no other and a smile that never quit. She had a passion for art, creating many oil and acrylic paintings over the years. She was employed by Kaufmann's Department Store for many years where you could hear her laugh at the opposite end of the store. Never having a negative word to say, her graciousness, pleasant and optimistic outlook were an asset to anyone and everything she came in contact with.

Preceding her in death are her parents; her loving son-in-law, Chuck Moreland and several special aunts and uncles.

Surviving are her loving daughter, Linda Moreland; granddaughter, Shari Duff; great grandsons, Austin and Evan Duff; sister, Rhea Hastings (Ron); former husband and forever friend, Jack Swartzlander; Jack's half-brother, Gene Swartzlander (Becky), son, Gary and family, grandson, Rich Kasper and many special cousins, nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to all the staff of Concordia Villa St. Joseph who took such wonderful care of my mother these last 4 years.

She will be so deeply missed forever.

Viewing will be at the WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. Service will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Grace Lutheran Church, Rochester. We ask that you please follow COVID guidelines of a total of 25 people for the viewing and 60 for the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer's Foundation.

The world has lost a beautiful human being but Heaven has gained a beautiful angel.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
WM. Murphy Funeral Home, Inc
349 Adams St
Rochester, PA 15074
724-775-0309
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by WM. Murphy Funeral Home, Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
December 1, 2020
I had the pleasure to work with Doris at Kaufmann's many year ago. She was a warm and vibrant coworker. It was a pleasure to work with her. May she now rest in peace.
Celine McDade Stanasolovich
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved