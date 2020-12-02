Doris J SwartzlanderFormerly of RochesterDoris J Swartzlander passed away at Concordia Villa St. Joseph in Baden from complications of Alzheimer's on November 28, 2020. Doris was the daughter of the late Bert and Dorothy Rollins of Rochester. She was born January 15, 1936, in Rochester and was a lifetime member of Grace Lutheran Church, Rochester.Doris was the epitome of a lady. She had a sparkle like no other and a smile that never quit. She had a passion for art, creating many oil and acrylic paintings over the years. She was employed by Kaufmann's Department Store for many years where you could hear her laugh at the opposite end of the store. Never having a negative word to say, her graciousness, pleasant and optimistic outlook were an asset to anyone and everything she came in contact with.Preceding her in death are her parents; her loving son-in-law, Chuck Moreland and several special aunts and uncles.Surviving are her loving daughter, Linda Moreland; granddaughter, Shari Duff; great grandsons, Austin and Evan Duff; sister, Rhea Hastings (Ron); former husband and forever friend, Jack Swartzlander; Jack's half-brother, Gene Swartzlander (Becky), son, Gary and family, grandson, Rich Kasper and many special cousins, nieces and nephews.A special thank you to all the staff of Concordia Villa St. Joseph who took such wonderful care of my mother these last 4 years.She will be so deeply missed forever.Viewing will be at the WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. Service will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Grace Lutheran Church, Rochester. We ask that you please follow COVID guidelines of a total of 25 people for the viewing and 60 for the funeral service.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer's Foundation.The world has lost a beautiful human being but Heaven has gained a beautiful angel.