Doris Jean (Garvin)
Nicholson
New Brighton
Doris Jean (Garvin) Nicholson, 92, of New Brighton, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Northview Estates, Ellwood City.
Born November 2, 1927, in Elizabeth, New Jersey, a daughter of the Robert and Hazel (Salaz) Garvin.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick J. Nicholson in 1986.
Surviving are her children, three sons, Patrick "Butch" and his wife Barbara Nicholson, Cranberry Twp.; Timothy J. Nicholson, New Brighton; and Shawn E. and his wife Beth Nicholson, Marionville, Pa.; three daughters, Nancy and her husband Randy Stiffler, New Brighton; Patty Tuscic, Madison, Wisc.; and Susan and her husband Bill Cessna, Pawley's Island, S.C.; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Betty Hall, Wheaton, Ill., and Naomi Turzan, Patterson Twp.; and several nieces, nephews and their families.
Friends will be received Tuesday from 1 p.m. until time of funeral service at 3 p.m. in the J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com
, with the Rev. Donald W. MacNeil officiating. All CDC guidelines will be followed with mandatory masks and social distancing.
Interment will take place in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, Rochester.
The family would like to thank the hospice nurses for the wonderful care given to their mother, Joyce and Lauren.