DORIS (SCHAFF) KELLY

DORIS (SCHAFF) KELLY Obituary
Doris (Schaff) Kelly

Beaver Falls

Mrs. Doris (Schaff) Kelly, 90, of Beaver Falls, went home to see the Lord on Monday, March 2, 2020.

Doris was born on September 7, 1929, the daughter of the late Carl and Annie Schaff. Doris enjoyed working in the bank business.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband, James B. Kelly; her son, James P. Kelly; her daughter, Colleen A. Kelly and her brother, Carl Schaff.

Doris is survived by her sons, Patrick A. Kelly and Kurt A. Kelly; her grandson, Taj Kelly; her granddaughter, Lisa Kelly and her sister, Shirley (Schaff) Miller.

She will be dearly missed by her son, Patrick, "I love you Mom."

A private memorial service will be held by her family at the Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.

The funeral arrangements are entrusted to the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 15, 2020
