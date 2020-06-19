Doris M. Rape McConaughy
Doris M. Rape McConaughy

New Brighton

Doris M. Rape McConaughy, age 90, of New Brighton, passed away Tuesday morning, June 16, 2020, at her residence. She is now home, with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Born in Zelienople April 1, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Daniel L. and Mildred Klein Rape.

She was of the Baptist faith.

Doris worked in retail and food industry, but most of all she loved being a home maker and mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She enjoyed gardening and her John Deere Tractor. One of her pleasures was going to estate auctions with her husband where she had collected many types of bells.

But most, she enjoyed being with her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter C. McConaughy on August 10, 2013; one daughter, Mary Steiner; a son-in-law, George Fath; four brothers, Donald, Ivan, Allan and Arden Rape; and two grandchildren.

Doris is survived by three daughters and four sons and their spouses, Donna Fath and Sally Nemcek, both of New Brighton, Darlene Hilliard of New Sewickley Twp., Glenn of New Brighton, Melvin of Chippewa, Donald of Beaver and Tim of Enon Valley; stepchildren, Cheryl Milligan and Cynthia Froehich, both of Ohio and Mark of Ohio; also 27 grandchildren, one especially, Melissa, who helped care for her grandma; 38 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and two brothers, David Rape and Duane Rape, both of New Sewickley Twp.

Family and friends of Doris will be received at the A. CARL KINSEY-RONALD N. VOLZ FUNERAL HOME, 328 West Main St., Evans City, Pa., on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. Services will be held on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. from the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19 state guidelines, it is recommended that visitors wear a facial covering and maintain social distancing. Please provide your own facial coverings.

Additional information may be obtained at www.kinsey-volzfuneral home.com

Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
A Carl Kinsey-Ronald N Volz
JUN
20
Service
10:30 AM
A Carl Kinsey-Ronald N Volz
Funeral services provided by
A Carl Kinsey-Ronald N Volz
328 Main St
Evans City, PA 16033
7245388123
June 18, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
MARY L. MCCONAUGHY
