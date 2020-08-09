1/1
DORIS SMITH
Doris Smith

Beaver Falls

Doris Smith, 79, passed away August 2, 2020, in the Providence Health Care Center surrounded by family. She was born in Beaver Falls, Pa., on November 26, 1940, daughter of the late Evans Dreher and Sadie (Clark) Parker.

Doris was a great hostess, who loved decorating and entertaining family and friends. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who was very dedicated to her family. Doris belonged to the Elite Club Organization, was a member of the First Baptist Church of Midland and was a retiree of Westinghouse. For enjoyment she played bingo, casino, enjoyed traveling, shopping and sports, but most of all her family and friends. She will be sadly missed by all whom knew her.

Doris was preceded in death by her father, Evans Dreher; mother, Sadie (Clark) Parker and brother, Evan Cordie Dreher, Jr.

Doris is survived by her husband, Robert Smith; daughters, Tonya Glenn, New Brighton, Pa., Carla Glenn, Aliquippa, Pa. and Rolonda Smith, Charlotte, N.C.; sisters, Rose Dreher Lawson, Charlotte, N.C. and Diane Harris, Buffalo, N.Y.; grandchildren, Tiaira Glenn, New Brighton, Pa., Tevin Tisdale, New Brighton, Pa., Robert Glenn, East Liverpool, Ohio, Kairi Harris, Pittsburgh, Pa., Cierra Harris, Beaver Falls, Pa., Jaquez Harris, Charlotte, N.C., India Harris, Charlotte, N.C., Kyle Goosby, Charlotte, N.C. and Kalia Goosby, Charlotte, N.C.; twelve great grandchildren; aunt, Melva Jean Clark, Beaver Falls, Pa.; devoted friends, Judy, Ryan and Rosetta Slappy, and host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Services entrusted to WASHINGTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS 1411 6th Avenue, Beaver Falls, PA. No services due to the corona virus.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
